The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
- Charlie E. Johnson, 39, 1800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Theft.
- Mark A. Porter, 59, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 10:22 a.m. Intimidation.
- Jeremy R. Thomas, 35, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Corey A. Rudisel, 35, 100 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Shane J. McGovern, 43, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Petition to revoke.
- William L. Carter III, 39, 8300 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of stolen property, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
- Clifford A. Simmons, 40, 200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Candace M. Godsey, 40, 7500 block of North Turner Jefferson Street, Brazil. Booked 9:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Harold Haggerty, 35, 2100 block of Evergreen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Petition to revoke.
Wednesday
- Robert C. Hoopengarner, 60, 1900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Theft (two counts), auto theft (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine (four counts), possession of methamphetamine (three counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
- Trent N. Buck, 24, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Gage R. Joy, 23, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Taylor E. Godfrey, 29, 600 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 4:41 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
