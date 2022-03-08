Vigo County Jail Log: March 8, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 23 to 26, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 23
• Ricardo A. Hutchins, 40, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Stanley L. Joy, 29, 700 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 a.m. Burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cameron R. Weir, 18, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan L. Roshel, 32, 2100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Court order.
• Jonathon D. Barker, 26, 100 block of Edgebrook Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and domestic battery.
• Michael L. Lane, 29, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Howard J. Moody, 40, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Intimidation and battery.
• William H. Robinson, 49, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Trey A. Blaine, 25, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Feb. 24
• Ryan E. Monaghan, 32, 10 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jimmy E. Gannon, 63, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jason Boggs, 47, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Parole violation.
• Pierre Robinson, 54, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Court order.
• Teri L. Roberts, 40, 300 block of North Church, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Theft.
• Dylan J. Nolte, 25, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Feb. 25
• James R. Renfro, 47, 900 block of South Third Street, Clinton. Booked 9:36 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Bryan S. Beatty, 38, 2400 block of North Main Street, Seelyville. Booked 10:24 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Mychal D. Noble, 30, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Burglary, theft, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Shane A. Hollingsworth, 46, 200 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael S. Collier, 52, 700 block of View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Derrick D. Davis, 20, no address available. Booked 3:46 p.m. Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael O. Doss, 47, 6700 block of Parkwood, Rosedale. Booked 7:12 p.m. Court order.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Arson.
• Mark D. Wells, 67, 3000 block of North Andy Way, Bloomington. Booked 11:07 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts), out-of-county warrant, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kelly N. Godsey, 37, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
Feb. 26
• Shannon M. Brown, 40, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and false identity statement.
• Jessica A. Tryon, 30, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; unlawful possession of syringe; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Adam J. Ferguson, 30, no address available. Booked 12:46 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cameron Romine, 19, 400 block of West Woodbridge Lane, New Palestine. Booked 1 a.m. Minor in illegal possession of alcohol and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Kane Bradley, 20, 2400 block of East 300 North, Greenfield. Booked 1:11 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Stephen E. Lenges, 69, 800 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• James R. Adams, 44, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jimmie J. Cheesman, 19, 600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious plate and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jesse Richardson, 24, 1100 block of South Indiana 71, Clinton. Booked 4:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jeremy M. Compton, 34, 100 block of West Pine Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 4:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Zachary J. Lintz, 27, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 a.m. Conversion, check fraud and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
