The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 4 to 7, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Andrea Randall, 38, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Virginia Torres, 34, 4200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Conversion.
- Dwayne A. Anderson, 31, 2300 block of North 28th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Armed robbery; operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender; aggravated battery; burglary of a dwelling; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and dealing in methamphetamine.
- Brooklyn N. Shelton, 22, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Failure to stop after accident.
- Gretchen M. Patton, 40, 7500 block of North 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
- Coty L. Smith, 36, 2500 block of South McCullough Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and possession of legend drug or precursor.
- Samantha B. Case, 29, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Sunday
- Carol A. Dryden, 41, 2500 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Emily N. Blair, 23, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Derrick B. Harris, 22, 1100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Samantha J. Richards, 33, 200 block of Illinois Street, Bicknell. Booked 10:18 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
- Nakeitha S. Tyler, 39, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Burglary, theft (two counts) and failure to appear on felony charge.
- Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
- Rebekah J. Thomas, 35, 7400 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Monday
- Sean M. Stephens, 30, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Vincent M. Butler, 56, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
- Renea A. Galey, 41, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
- Charlie E. Johnson, 39, no address available. Booked 6:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Reuban L. Strong Jr., 35, 10 block of East 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury.
- Kyle Wyatt, 35, 10 block of Summerset Drive, Rockville. Booked 9:33 a.m. Court order.
- Robert T. Evans, 54, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Battery and conversion.
- Craig D. Turner, 54, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; dealing in methamphetamine (four counts); possession of paraphernalia; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Travis J. Snowden, 32, no address available. Booked 4:07 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Alan R. McCall, 52, 300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Stephanie D. Watson, 33, 10 block of South 10th Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 5:45 p.m. Obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.
- Thomas A. Williams, 33, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery in violation of a no contact order, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
- Rebel G. Shorter, 68, 5400 block of Rawhide Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
- Bryson L. Woods, 24, 2200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, stalking and invasion of privacy.
- Charles R. King, 36, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
- Colleen Kinney, 32, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Leslie E. Anderson, 28, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal trespass, false informing (three counts), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Mario M. Esters, 30, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
- Ralph E. Goff, 33, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
- Archie A. Higginbotham, 33, 2100 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
