Vigo County Jail Log: March 7, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Kimberly Wood, 43, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jackie L. Mott, 32, 1400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
• Lance L. Bapp, 33, 500 block of North Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 11:35 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Rashad Allen, 26, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 11:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ethan W. Witvoet, 31, 300 block of West State Road, Farmersburg. Booked 2:50 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Chad A. Miller, 39, 1100 block of North 10th, Clinton. Booked 3:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator.
• Steven R. Branson, 46, 3700 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:38 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Kirsten Phillips, 29, 9400 block of East Paw Paw, Rockville. Booked 9:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew W. Hunt, 34, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Saturday
• Nathan L. Shoemaker, 31, Brazil. Booked 12:40 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and operating with controlled substance in body.
• Robert E. Hemphill, 54, 700 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Wayne J. Floyd, 53, 1400 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Attempted burglary, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Justin L. Ricketts, 32, 9400 block of East Paw Paw Lane, Rockville. Booked 3:12 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Kaleb A. Bragg, 31, 1800 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Criminal trespass and out-of-county warrant.
• Justin A. Edmonson, 26, no address available. Booked 10:56 p.m. Intimidation, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Brittany Michel, 24, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Battery against public safety official and escape from lawful detention.
• Amber N. Pitts, 37, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, operating with expired plates, improper or no tail or plate light, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 44, no address available. Booked 11:42 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Sunday
• Heath Knight, 19, 4300 block of Highway 43, Sellersburg. Booked 4:12 a.m. Possession of marijuana, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
