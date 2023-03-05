The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Kyle S. Shultz, 29, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 a.m. Conversion.
- Brittany N. Wallace, 37, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Mark S. Reed, 46, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Brandon E. Morris, 28, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Amber A. White, 44, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
- Justin C. Riley, 28, 4200 block of West Manchester Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Court order.
- Nathan A. Hoffman, 34, 400 block of East School Road, Rosedale. Booked 8:37 p.m. Carrying handgun without license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting; battery; and possession of paraphernalia.
- Antonio S. Caruso, 21, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Johnathan K. Mercer, 49, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Saturday
- Danielle M. Whitney, 35, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Conversion, failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
