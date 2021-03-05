Vigo County Jail Log: March 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Tanner L. Shattuck, 23, 200 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessie M. Berrocal, 27, 400 block of Harrison Street, Hobart. Booked 1:21 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Charles J. Mays, 35, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stacy A. Godfrey, 40, 9700 block of South Carlisle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• George W. Scott, 28, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
• Raynard L. Headd, 28, 1500 block of Tennessee Street, Gary. Booked 4:50 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Roxanne L. Jones, 27, 1900 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
• Bernard E. Halloran, 58, 7000 block of South Carlisle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Chad D. Carroll, 35, 6700 block of North Clinton, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (three counts).
• Robert V. Risley, 48, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 27, 900 block of North Preston Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
Friday
• Madyson Roy, 22, 2800 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Samuel J. Smith, 26, 10 block of East Miller Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Possession of hypodermic needle, possession of hypodermic syringe, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Tony J. Brown, 24, 2100 block of East Woodsmall, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Nathan Benedict, 32, 10 block of Forest Glen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 a.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
