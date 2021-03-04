Vigo County Jail Log: March 4, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• James T. Williams III, 29, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William A. Eggers, 30, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Corine E. Terrell, 25, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 31, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Darius A. Hammond, 36, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, false reporting and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Nicole L. Norton, 32, 400 block of Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 p.m. Conversion.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 27, no address available. Booked 2:15 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Rachel M. Cottom, 30, 2400 block of locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 p.m. Dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana.
• Alicia Sands, 31, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. No valid driver's license, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Sharron K. White, 68, 1900 block of North Chamberlain Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katelynn J. Carter, 22, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Brandon Jones, 36, no address available. Booked 8:40 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Justin M. Blueher, 30, no address available. Booked 9:04 p.m. Criminal recklessness and felon in possession of firearm.
• Dustin L. Walker, 35, 1600 block of Rangeline Road, Clinton. Booked 9:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of a syringe.
• Joshua R. Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• James A. Pifer, 50, 1700 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Battery.
Wednesday
• Steven L. Snodgrass, 55, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while habitual traffic violator for life, possession of a syringe and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica M. West, 31, 800 block of West U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 1:04 a.m. Auto theft.
• Caylin J. Walker, 33, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tayler M. Sams, 21, 4200 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mattie L. King, 47, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Burglary.
• Jacob A. Comstock, 36, 10 block of South Pine Street, Fairmount, Ill. Booked 1:31 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher S. Wallace, 38, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Theft, theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Jonathan M. Hankins, 42, 1500 block of North County Road 275, Fillmore. Booked 7:21 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Michael S. Katopodis, 46, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bernard A. Terstegge, 42, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Counterfeiting, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal trespass.
• Joseph F. Haggart, 36, 6100 block of Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Thursday
• Jon R. Ice, 25, 8700 block of North County Road 200 East, Shelburn. Booked 1:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Shaun S. Nesbit, 38, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Stalking, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Claudino J. Kabbany, 22, 100 block of North Baldwin Street, Rosedale. Booked 2:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Keontae T. Lee, 21, 700 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jake R. Burton, 33, 3900 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
