The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 29, 30 and 31 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 29
- Robert R. Aldred, 31, 1300 block of N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Princeton Baker, 18, 1400 block of S. 17th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
- Brandi N. Bridges, 28, 4200 block of 14th 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
- Anthony L. Duncan, 19, 1300 block of S. 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, invasion of privacy and battery (two counts).
- Lindsey Finger, 20, 700 block of Putnam St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Legend drug deception, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Richard Freedle, 45, no address available. Booked 5:58 p.m. Dealing methamphetamine (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
- Ivie S. Gilbert, 22, 1800 block of S. 12th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Battery.
- Joshua B. Harris, 41, 700 block of S. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Leslie E. Hughes, 62, 400 block of Gilbert Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal trespass.
- Ty'Re M. Hutchins, 24, 600 block of S. Fifth St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
- Felton E. Johnson, 56, 1300 block of Chestnut St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Lance G. Jones, 54, 3200 block of Certain Rd., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Probation violation.
- Tracy Le May, 48, 200 Paris Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
- Cody Scherb, 18, 1700 block of N. 12th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, burglary and purchase, acceptance or possession of tobacco or electronic cigarettes by a minor.
- Brittany N. Stewart, 33, 100 block of W. Wheeler St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Battery.
- Cody D. Thompson, 39, no address available. Booked 4:39 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Charlie Whitney, 37, 1300 block of Fourth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Failure to appear, possession methamphetamine and possession paraphernalia.
March 30
- Tyler E. Brenton, 27, 50 block of Cedric Dr., Urbana, Ill. Booked 11:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Kristina B. Coleman, 32, 1200 block of W. Pine Forest Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Battery.
- Stephanie L. Davidson, 35, 1600 block of Fifth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Theft.
- Virgil L. Elrod, 24, 400 block of S. 17th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Michael A. Frazier, 21, 3400 block of MacAuther Ln., Indianapolis. Booked 9:26 a.m. Conversion.
- Willis G. Heck, 34, 1400 block of Sixth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- James E. Henderson, 36, no address available. Booked 8:32 p.m. False reporting and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jahmale D. Rainey, 48, Woodridge Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
- James R. Renfro, 48, 900 block of S. Third St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Nicholle M. Shaffer, 26, 400 block of S. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Nathaniel Sidwell, 20, 800 block of N. Fifth St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Battery.
- Joseph A. Smith, 25, 600 block of Seabury Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Candy L. Story, 53, 200 block of N. Ninth St., West Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
- Sierra D. Whitner, 28, 2500 block of W. Cooper Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Timothy C. Wilcox, 61, 70 block of Rose Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs.
March 31
- David P. Blundell, 53, 700 block of S. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Battery.
- Robert C. Harris, 40, 1400 block of Liberty Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with controlled substance in system.
- Wyatt A. Neff, 21, 400 block of N. Olive St., Sullivan. Booked 3:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Dusty Nichelson, 44, 1500 block of S. Gorton St., Clinton. Booked 3:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
- Danielle Patton, 21, N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Elizabeth M. Terstegge, 29, 50 block of Cedric Dr., Urbana, Ill. Booked 1:38 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of marijuana.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
