Vigo County Jail Log: March 31, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 17, 18 and 19, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 17
• Julie R. Holvey, 40, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kevin W. Newman, 57, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Levi C. Wells, 31, 8100 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Bradley A. Hild, 24, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and invasion of privacy.
• Ethan D. Dickey, 29, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and probation order violation.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 23, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Stephen E. Tupper, 49, 1100 block of South State Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:02 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Residential entry.
• Michael J. Craft, 20, 10 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Christofer L. Hamburg, 24, 2100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bryson D. Frost, 61, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• John O. Donham, 28, 10 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Possession of a syringe.
• Nicholas Hamilton, 30, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Leon K. Cornes, 21, 700 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Criminal recklessness and possession of handgun without license.
• Samantha J. Quinn, 39, 200 block of Baine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Vishwa A. Patel, 22, 1200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
March 18
• Geneva York, 56, 4800 block of Pine Ridge Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Joshua J. Hart, 31, 9600 block of Indiana 42, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael P. Harris, 43, 500 block of West Leon Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Robert L. Dixon, 58, no address available. Booked 5:04 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Tanner Vandeman, 22, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Robert J. Horsley, 31, Bourbon. Booked 6:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shane C. Hunter, 22, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Luke L. Smith, 21, 600 block of Cembra Drive, Greenwood. Booked 1:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Joshua D. Estremera, 31, 4400 block of South Sioux, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Lyndsey A. Cooprider, 37, 200 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Compulsory school attendance for full term and neglect of a dependent (two counts).
• Caesar Villagran, 28, 1700 block of Stanton Avenue, Whiting. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Myranda A. Akers, 29, 1900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 33, 10 block of Southeast Washington, Jasonville. Booked 11:03 p.m. Court order.
• Kenny D. Sanquenetti, 38, 2700 block of Shields Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
March 19
• Marcus Schoelch, 22, 3100 block of East Edinburgh Street, Edinburgh. Booked 1:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shaun A. Sanders, 32, 3700 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles A. Flater, 60, 3300 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.
• Ted A. Fagg, 48, 2600 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Court order.
• Spencer M. Fulton, 29, 1200 block of South 20th Street, New Castle. Booked 5:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Katie N. Ryan, 19, 400 block of West Meadow Mist Lane, Round Lake, Ill. Booked 7:46 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
