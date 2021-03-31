Vigo County Jail Log: March 31, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jade A. Washington, 21, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Cody Archer, 29, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Carrie L. Gilbert, 42, 300 block of North Main Street, Peoria, Ill. Booked 3:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Dalton R. Pryor, 24, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Forgery and scheme to defraud bank.
• Russell L. Kindred, 31, 1700 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Chelsie D. Burke, 31, 2100 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Joseph P. Moy, 29, 5200 block of Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Delana D. Harkness, 39, Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Contempt of court.
• Michael S. Daugherty, 43, 600 block of South Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Gage T. Brumley, 20, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• William E. Jones III, 31, 500 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, intimidation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Alvin D. Allen, 39, 10 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Modification.
Tuesday
• Joseph A. Ricketts, 30, 700 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Megan D. Robertson, 22, 700 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 28, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Devon M. Miller, 23, 10 block of Van Buren Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Dealing in a narcotic/manufacture/deliver/finance, dealing in a controlled substance (four counts), dealing in marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric A. Christensen, 27, 900 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 3:33 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ted Fagg, 47, 2600 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Theft.
• Craig A. Shepard, 40, 300 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jason R. Reed, 41, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 7:30 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Neil A. Ballinger, 34, 2500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
