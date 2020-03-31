Vigo County Jail Log: March 31, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Donald E. Leek, 58, 900 block of North Preston Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 a.m. Operating with controlled substance in body.
• Megan L. Roshel, 31, 10 block of Pleasant, Staunton. Booked 1:37 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and escape from lawful detention.
• Steven G. Fortner, 47, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Burglary.
• Alcie A. Wilson, 37, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and criminal confinement.
• Robert D. Rooksberry, 29, 1700 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and false reporting.
• Daniel D. Vaughan, 23, 6200 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael J. Zebrowski, 52, 2500 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven A. Church, 27, 2100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction and felon in possession of firearm.
• Antonio M. Seals, 22, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Sexual battery and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Harry F. Bolton, 57, 1400 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
