The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 26, 27 and 28, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 26
- Michael R. Atikonson, 69, 7100 block of Leiber Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and battery.
- Colleen D. Burton-Williams, 42, 2700 block of Coloney Lake West Dr., Plainfield. Booked 5:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Marcus R. Chambers, 52, 3400 block of E. U.S. 48, Shelburn. Booked 6:55 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts) and burglary.
- Michael L. Chumley, 41, 11000 block of E. Davis Dr., Brazil. Booked 11:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
- Kavin A. Compton, 57, 1300 block of S. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Heidi D. Curtis, 39, 900 block of S. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 p.m. Auto theft.
- Virginia R. Hughes, 59, 30 block of Home Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m.
- Mark A. Justice, 38, 2500 block of N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Kristopher R. Ross, 43, no address available. Booked 10:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
- Joshua Sharp, 37, 1400 block of Fifth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts), operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and possession of paraphernalia.
- Cornell L. Towles, 55, 1800 block of N. Sixth 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
March 27
- Lindsey Freeman, 32, 1000 block of Trinity Ave., Clinton. Booked 10:09 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and battery.
- Joey L. Manns Jr., 24, 100 block of Locust St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Hold for another agency.
- Ryan W. Stevens, 40, 2700 block of Fenwood St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
March 28
- Jamie Andrew, 35, no address available. Booked 7:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Chadwick S. Cutter, 31, 100 block of S. 12th St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Khalil B. Davis, 26, no address available. Booked 9:12 a.m. Criminal recklessness and escape from lawful detention.
- Yolanda S. Dillard, 51, 2400 block of Garfield St., Terre Haute. Booked noon. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and maintaining a common nuisance.
- Aaron K. Goetz, 34, 1900 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
- George S. Head, 46, no address available. Booked 10:07 a.m. Hold for another agency.
- Lance G. Jones, 54, 3200 block of Certain Rd., West Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.
- Kenneth L. McGee, 50, 4100 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Gabriel Myers, 33, 800 block of Elm St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Residential entry and resisting law enforcement.
- Georgia L. Rooksberry, 25, 3500 block of W. Woodland Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle without obtaining a license, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
- Jeff L. Selby II, 42, no address available. Booked 9:59 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and failure to appear.
- Jennifer L. Stipanovic, 40, no address available. Booked 9:46 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
- Jill Whitaker, 42, 2900 block of W. Old U.S. Hwy 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
