Vigo County Jail Log: March 3, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 20, 21, 22 and 23, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 20
• Kaitlin A. Martin, 29, 6900 block of East Trout Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kim A. Fort, 35, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Residential entry.
• Jeffrey J. Babbs, 46, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, expired plates, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Austin Fulford, 25, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Remington S. Diaz-Hernandez, 31, 10 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Battery by bodily fluid/waste; domestic battery; strangulation; resisting law enforcement (two counts); interference with the reporting of a crime; and invasion of privacy.
• Angela M. Arguelles, 46, 200 block of North Kibby Street, Clinton. Booked 8:07 p.m. Theft.
• Travis T. Wilson, 39, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Domestic battery, aggravated battery, strangulation and burglary while armed with deadly weapon.
Feb. 21
• Bernard A. Terstegge, 43, 400 block of Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Carlea R. Beasley, 24, Fort Wayne. Booked 12:19 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Tabitha Gilbert, 21, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Domestic battery and battery.
• Nicole J. Lawrence, 41, 7500 block of North 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Battery.
• Ryan J. Christian, 34, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Residential entry and battery.
• Kiel T. Morris, 21, 900 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, no address available. Booked 1:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kenneth A. Smothers, 23, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Possessing a look-alike substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• John R. Brown, 40, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Court order.
• Travis J. Fagg, 37, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Court order.
• Charles E. Decker, 34, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Court order.
• Lorraine A. Cunningham, 43, 3800 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Joshua R. Elmore, 31, 700 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joshua L. Fields, 31, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia.
• Sierra R Johnson, 19, 900 block of East Moyer Dr, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Feb. 22
• Steven R. Henderson, 48, 1700 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Intimidation.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and invasion of privacy.
• Ashley R. Moody, 36, 4100 block of West 12th Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts).
• Joseph J. Montgomery, 45, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Auto theft (two counts), resisting law enforcement, intimidation, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Victoria L. Fine, 32, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Moses Mang, 20, 7300 block of MacFarland Road, Indianapolis. Booked 3:40 a.m. Minor consumption and minor possession.
• David P. Blundell, 52, 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Adam S. Rogers, 44, 1900 block of East Lexington Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jesse C. Wyrick, 30, 100 block of North Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:46 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Julie R. Holvey, 40, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Residential entry.
• Justin S. Campbell, 32, 6700 block of State Road, Poland. Booked 7:17 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kali V. Anderson, 25, 6600 block of Twig Place, Indianapolis. Booked 7:43 p.m. Burglary.
• David H. Grayless, 39, 200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sara K. Kable, 40, 700 block of South 7th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kelly F. Nevins, 45, 1600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Neglect of dependent and domestic battery.
Feb. 23
• Zacharia J. Zills, 39, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession fo hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ricardo A. Hutchins, 40, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Macey A. Cunningham, 20, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft, escape from lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 40, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. Thornton, 30, 100 block of South Sixth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:45 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.