Vigo County Jail Log: March 3, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Ryshawn D. Thornton, 30, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and intimidation.
• Millie East-Lewis, 36, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David K. Rudisel, 63, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Holbrook, 33, no address available. Booked 5:17 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Barbara A. Mahurin, 44, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tionne L. Childs, 27, 1700 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Residential entry, theft, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
• Caleb A. Scarbrough, 21, 800 block of Talisman, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Allen Strickland, 39, 100 block of Rosebud Loop, Leslie, Ariz. Booked 10:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Monday
• Robert Odom, 23, 200 block of Laurel Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Calvin White, 22, 100 block of Franklin Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 6:21 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Avery D. Bryant, 31, 10 block of South Alexander, Danville, Ill. Booked 6:22 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Joseph S. Miller, 29, 10 block of Blakely, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Kevin M. Brannon, 27, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Reckless driving and failure to stop after accident.
• Brian W. Scott, 49, 4300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Susan M. Smith, 50, 600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Robert D. Casey, 30, no address available. Booked 8:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Nateara N. Laycock, 30, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• James McAllister, 66, 10 block of Montgomery Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher L. Stumpf, 40, 10 block of East Marley Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• James T. Williams III, 29, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William A. Eggers, 30, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of handgun without license; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Corine E. Terrell, 25, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
