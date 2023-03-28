The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Monty J. King, 32, 100 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
- Allan R. Dunn, 61, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and eviction warrant.
- Amarri J. Louden, 19, 1600 block of West Whistler Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 10:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Anthony Malone, 61, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
- Justin M. Thomas, 28, 300 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 3:45 p.m. Conversion.
- Leslie E. Flagg, 33, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
- Kenneth L. McGee, 50, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Lucas Tolle, 41, 10 block of South Pleasant Street, Hutsonville, Ill. Booked 6:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Bryant K. Cornelius Jr., 25, no address available. Booked 7:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and battery.
- Lee J. Felling, 50, 2100 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Charlie E. Johnson, 39, no address available. Booked 8:56 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
- Nicholas Raley, 43, no address available. Booked 10:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
- Carl Ford, 42, 1200 block of Indiana 159, Pimento. Booked 2:36 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
- Samuel A. Flowers, 45, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
- Michael R. Atkinson, 69, 7100 block of Leiber Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
- Melony Fischer, 45, 1200 block of Oakland Street, Evansville. Booked 4:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Shane E. Wheeler, 49, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Arron R. Rodriguez, 36, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Ashley R. Wilson, 36, 300 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of legend drug or precursor.
- Cristhian Cuadros, 33, 900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Jay R. Church, 43, 10 block of South Fourth, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Failure to appear.
Sunday
- Joshua M. Burgess, 26, 4400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Jessica Castor, 38, 8300 block of North Lucas Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Cory Riggs, 28, 1100 block of Paddock Court, Greencastle. Booked 3:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Jerred J. Owens, 44, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 a.m. Residential entry.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
