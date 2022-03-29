The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 15 and 16, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 15
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 a.m. Writ of attachment, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timmie L. Fields, 20, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joshua A. Steele, 37, Vigo County Jail, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Theft; false informing; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Sarah J. Valandingham, 47, 2200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; deception; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Barnard L. Williams, 35, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Bradley Maffit, 45, 100 block of Ike Shipley Road, Nashville. Booked 3:22 p.m. Refusal to identify self, false informing, resisting law enforcement, and walking or running into a path of a vehicle.
• Kyler S. Key, 29, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, invasion of privacy, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.
• Teresa D. Head, 48, 7200 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Donald R. Cox, 58, 3100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Danielle Birmingham, 30, 4100 block of Sunrise Crest Drive, Fayetteville, Ark. Booked 5:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ashley N. Dawson, 33, 200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and criminal recklessness.
March 16
• Audrey R. Laughrey, 36, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, legend drug prescription violation and possession of a controlled substance.
• Mats S. Alexander, 29, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ariel M. Childress, 31, 1400 block of North Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert L. Chumley, 64, 4100 block of South Spring Acre Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Edward J. Gluck, 64, 10 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance and obstruction of traffic.
• Christina A. Hall, 49, 300 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James E. Rogers, 61, 400 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Michelle L. Sanders, 48, 200 block of East Court, Paris, Ill. Booked 3:27 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah K. Vore, 32, 5500 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 36, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; disorderly conduct; domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Diedre M. Wilson, 22, no address available. Booked 4:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.
March 17
• Michael Hendrickson, 40, 1600 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal mischief.
• George G. Jones, 24, 5400 block of Lagoon Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
