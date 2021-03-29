Vigo County Jail Log: March 29, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Patrick M. Martin, 48, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Daniel J. Ball, 38, 600 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Residential entry, burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 36, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Ryan R. Steadman, 37, 300 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Angela Y. Owens, 58, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Seth Vilchuck, 32, 1300 block of South Vandyks Street, Pimento. Booked 10:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and counterfeiting.
Saturday
• James F. Wallace, 53, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Antonio S. Caruso, 19, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Emily Lawson, 26, 2100 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brittany N. Hobson, 34, 300 block of Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ashly M. Snow, 33, 1400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Neil A. Toth, 40, 100 block of Jackson Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Beulah Prouse, 54, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Wayne E. Wilkinson, 35, 2800 block of South 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, battery with moderate bodily injury and false reporting.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 29, 200 block of Morton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday
• Cody Archer, 29, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Carrie L. Gilbert, 42, 300 block of North Main Street, Peoria, Ill. Booked 3:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Jade A. Washington, 21, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brandon P. White, 33, 3200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief (two counts), criminal recklessness (two counts), residential entry (two counts) and intimidation.
• Andrea N. Lafata, 26, 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 a.m. Auto theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
