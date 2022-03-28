Vigo County Jail Log: March 28, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 11, 12 and 13, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 11
• James L. Smith, 42, no address available. Booked 9:42 a.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Crystal D. Rainbolt, 44, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Michelle Welcher,48, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Taylor D. Albert, 25, no address available. Booked 3:45 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and residential entry.
• Eric S. Sims, 46, 100 block of Rhea Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 5:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Marvin D. Strong Jr., 34, 100 block of nth Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Residential entry.
• Fabian L. Bicard, 27, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 11:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Darryel L. Porter, 64, 100 block of Tennis Court, Indianapolis. Booked 11:26 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Victoria L. Reece, 34, no address available. Booked 11:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and resisting law enforcement.
March 12
• Michael J. Kelch, 35, 6100 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Toby S. Thomas, 38, 10 block of Liberty Church Road, Mountain City, Tenn. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of handgun without license.
• Kylanny P. Titre, 21, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• John B. Gould, 41, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 a.m. Court order.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Larry Strong, 46, no address available. Booked 3:55 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and habitual offender.
• Jesse T. Sexton, 32, 1200 block of Bennettsville Road, Memphis. Booked 5:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
March 13
• David D. Long, 23, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Auto theft.
• Richard J. Edwards, 36, 1400 block of Delaware Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Tyler E. Brenton, 26, 100 block of East Hopewell, Farmersburg. Booked 1:42 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Alexis B. Diekhoff, 21, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and battery.
• Edward J. Cook, 59, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Criminal conversion and invasion of privacy.
• Deanna L. Ferguson, 25, 1700 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Donald A. Wilson, 62, 1700 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terese A. Poling, 41, 10 block of Mark Lane, Plainfield. Booked 8:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Adam L. Gilbert, 37, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 11:25 p.m. Dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
March 14
• David W. Towles, 51, 3900 block of Golfview Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ralph J. Johnson, 44, 500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lauren N. Landaw, 37, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jessica L. Pell, 36, 10 block of West Central Road 3, Brazil, Ill. Booked 9:40 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ricky J. Scott, 40, 1800 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Madison P. Hancock, 21, 7100 block of East Old Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Taylor S. Helton, 28, 100 block of South 600, Carbon. Booked 1:34 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Mark A. Ross, 30, no address available. Booked 1:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Skyra S. Anderson, 26, 7400 block of North Thayer, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michelle L. Baldwin, 33, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Cylie M. Webster, 22, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Andrew Riker, 39, 6000 block of East Old Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory C. Snodgrass, 55, North 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Brandon L. Smith, 39, 200 block of Blue Ridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, battery against a public safety official, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, false identity statement and possession of paraphernalia.
March 15
• Aimee L. Todd, 38, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 12:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Isaiah O. Batson, 38, 2100 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Escape from lawful detention; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; habitual offender; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; anufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin A. Nasser, 59, 300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Anthony L. Williams, 24, 700 block of View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Mikhaile D. Fuson, 61, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.