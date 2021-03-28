Vigo County Jail Log: March 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Nicholas R. Whitaker, 27, 200 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John Sullivan, 34, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Ronnie W. Godsey, 50, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Justin E. Racey, 29, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
Friday
• Jay R. Church, 41, 900 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Julia E. Calcano, 31, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
