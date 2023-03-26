The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
- Levante McConnell, 26, 2800 block of Shaw Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Probation violation.
- Harly L. Graham, 33, 100 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Wayne R. Porter, 69, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Tanya Csernelabics, 33, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Allen S. Ellis, 58, 200 block of Cobblestone Way Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
- David J. Martin, 27, no address available. Booked 2:09 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Cody Guffy, 22, 6900 block of Charleston Lane North, Indianapolis. Booked 4:41 p.m. Animal cruelty and criminal trespass.
- Randy L. Frye, 25, 1300 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and intimidation.
- Robin Lynch, 56, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Court order.
- Terri J. Wallisa, 41, no address available. Booked 5:57 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Jonathan M. Hall, 31, 2100 block of 14th Lane, Andover, Minn. Booked 6:13 p.m. Failure to appear; failure to appear on felony charge (two counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Robin L. Blackmon, 23, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Hector De Leon, 30, 200 block of Stadium Drive, Logansport, In. Booked 11:03 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Thursday
- Travis Merritt, 26, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, possession of Conterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia.
- Bradley A. Hild, 25, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, forgery, escape from lawful detention and false reporting.
- Zachary N. Muncy, 42, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 a.m. False informing, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
- Jared A. Cooksey, 30, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:37 a.m. Conversion.
- Emery A. Slutz, 28, 200 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
- Tracey L. Wheeler, 43, 1300 block of South Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
- Kyle S. Shultz, 29, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Auto theft, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and intimidation.
- Cody Guffey, 22, no address available. Booked 5:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Darius D. Wilson, 19, 2400 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and domestic battery.
- Richard L. Sharp, 59, 800 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
- Eric E. Dickens, 43, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Child molesting.
- Geraldine Brooks, 61, Bethany House, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and battery against a public safety official.
- Elmer Vasquez, 27, 3800 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
- Jason S. Shaw, 49, 100 block of West Springhill Drive Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
