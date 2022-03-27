Vigo County Jail Log: March 27, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 11 and 12, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 11
• James L. Smith, 42, no address available. Booked 9:42 a.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Crystal D. Rainbolt, 44, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Michelle Welcher,48, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Taylor D. Albert, 25, no address available. Booked 3:45 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and residential entry.
• Eric S. Sims, 46, 100 block of Rhea Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 5:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Marvin D. Strong Jr., 34, 100 block of nth Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Residential entry.
• Fabian L. Bicard, 27, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 11:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Darryel L. Porter, 64, 100 block of Tennis Court, Indianapolis. Booked 11:26 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Victoria L. Reece, 34, no address available. Booked 11:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and resisting law enforcement.
March 12
• Toby S. Thomas, 38, 10 block of Liberty Church Road, Mountain City, Tenn. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of handgun without license.
• Kylanny P. Titre, 21, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.