Vigo County Jail Log: March 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jarrod J. Reiber, 23, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Angela Y. Owens, 58, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Daldib T. Singh, 29, 2300 block of North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, Calif. Booked 5:31 p.m. Criminal trespass; possession of hypodermic syringe or nedle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Coal A. Everson, 27, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of a controlled substance.
• Katherine D. Sharkey, 43, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and revocation of pre-trial placement in the home detention program.
• Jason W. Seitz, 42, 500 block of South Lost Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and battery with bodily injury.
• Ronda L. Wilson, 60, 700 block of South 18th Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Wednesday
• Nicholas D. Mullis, 24, 3200 block of Bethel Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Sara N. Pruett-Atkinson, 32, 4700 block of Summerset Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Maurice K. Whitesides, 29, 2800 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Criminal mischief and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Stephen J. Dowd, 53, 2100 block of Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Criminal mischief and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Janine Johnson, 28, 10 block of North Central Avenue, Brazil. Booked 4:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin L. Charlton, 27, 1100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, criminal recklessness, fraud (two counts), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, theft and voyeurism.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• James A. Chapman, 32, 600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bradley A. Smith, 46, 1500 block of Woodpointe Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:58 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jay Snyder, 27, 9600 block of North Kennedys Crossing, Brazil. Booked 7:15 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Anthony E. Lopez, 42, 10 block of Rose Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Thursday
• Felicia L. Kaufman, 35, 1500 block of East 73rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:27 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan L. Gosnell, 23, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Michael A. Conwell, 39, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
