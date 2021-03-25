Vigo County Jail Log: March 25, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Gina Jenkins, 49, 300 block of Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. Booked 2 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cortnee N. Houghton, 32, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Michael White, 29, 200 block of South Hillcrest Drive, Rockville. Booked 11:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Justin A. Edmonson, 26, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation (two counts), criminal confinement and intimidation.
• Aaron L. Hires, 26, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
• Meloney K. Collins, 23, 200 block of East Private Road, Center Point. Booked 1:57 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and false identity statement.
• Jessica N. Bained, 32, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Joshua L. Houle, 34, 1400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Criminal mischief, theft (two counts), conversion and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Camille N. Fuqua, 27, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dana D. Conder, 30, 7500 block of West Darwin Ferry Road, Prairie Creek. Booked 10:38 p.m. False informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Hope E. Jones, 28, 700 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Tuesday
• James T. Gregory, 37, 1400 block of Westview Drive, Gatesville, Texas. Booked 12:02 a.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Brandon S. McLain, 27, 400 block of North Thomas, Shelburn. Booked 12:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David L. Pedrick, 24, no address available. Booked 1:30 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Precious M. Limonta, 22, 1500 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.