Vigo County Jail Log: March 24, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 9 and 10, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 9
• Brad M. Hayes, 45, 200 block of North Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Chase E. Whitman-Osowski, 31, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tevin S. James, 31, 1600 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael L. Egy, 36, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts), criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Jamey A. Phelps, 49, 2200 block of East Haythorn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing in methamphetamine; criminal confinement; invasion of privacy; possession of a synthetic drug; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thurman Rutledge, 29, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tony L. Griego, 29, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Court order.
• David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Marquan D. Burgess, 20, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Failure to appear.
March 10
• Corre M. Matherly, 22, 600 block of East Wood Avenue, Clinton. Booked 12:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, visiting a co0mmon nuisance, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dexter A. Mendez, 22, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawn M. Bolton, 30, 1100 block of North Libertyville Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bobby L. Brown, 41, 1100 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 23, 6000 block of North Twin Beach, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Albert C. Glaspie, 36, 2500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Matthew Baker, 40, 3100 block of Certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and aggravated battery.
• Michael A. Johnson, 37, 10 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Phillip A. McAbee, 50, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Taylinn Ross-Long, 18, 2500 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Darrell D. Cunningham, 46, 10 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Diana L. Lindsey, 60, 1100 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Harley J. Lamb, 22, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance (two counts), dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
March 11
• Story L. Crabtree, 34, 10 block of Allendale, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Burglary.
• Shane C. Hunter, 22, 2400 block of Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 7:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
