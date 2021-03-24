Vigo County Jail Log: March 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jonathan T. Murray, 25, 1500 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shelby R. Knight, 30, 600 block of South Third Street, Clinton. Booked 9:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon L. Harris, 34, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement and maintaining a common nuisance.
• James V. Church, 55, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua M. Santos, 28, 6700 block of n Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday
• Donald L. Whitaker, 54, 600 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Criminal recklessness (two counts).
• Tamica N. Burgess-Jones, 50, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; legend drug prescription violation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Gina Jenkins, 49, 300 block of Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. Booked 2 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gerald L. Gilbert, 50, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and habitual traffic violator.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.