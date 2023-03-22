The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
- David A. Heckelsmiller, 29, 2400 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Criminal trespass; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Kaitlyn M. Anderson, 31, 200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Conversion.
- Kamron L. Doan, 19, 5700 block of Cook Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Intimidation.
- Rebel G. Shorter, 68, 5400 block of Rawhide Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
- Zachary A. Herman, 30, 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Stalking, invasion of privacy (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
- Brandon M. Orman, 33, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
- Gregory A. Inman, 40, 400 block of West Lincoln Street, Shelburn. Booked 8:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Melissa Gamble, 45, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, visiting a common nuisance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- David A. Heckelsmiller, 29, no address available. Booked 9:20 p.m. Intimidation.
- Michael A. Smith, 36, no address available. Booked 11:37 p.m. Failure to appear.
Tuesday
- Tabitha M. Pitts, 37, 100 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Melvin E. Halfacre, 52, 200 block of South California Street, Jasonville. Booked 3:06 a.m. Felon in possession of firearm and possession of paraphernalia.
- Harmoney L. Towles, 19, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. False informing, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle in violation of restricted license and dealing in methamphetamine.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
