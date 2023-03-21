The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Roy M. Roberts, 56, 600 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Failure to appear; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Keaton A. Ward, 24, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, strangulation and domestic battery (two counts).
- Christopher I. Payton, 53, 1200 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Failure to appear.
Sunday
- Corey L. Jackson, 44, 2500 block of South Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Richard C. Fields, 43, 2400 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Daniel D. Simpson, 25, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Christopher Morales, 33, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Alexis Debord-Verway, 23, 300 block of Queen Street, Malden, Ill. Booked 4:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Ricardo G. Calixto, 26, no address available. Booked 5:33 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Nathan L. Mitchell, 46, no address available. Booked 6:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
- John Doe, 36, no address available. Booked 6:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of stolen property.
- Pablo G. Torres, 66, no address available. Booked 7:59 a.m. Intimidation and battery by body waste.
- Benjamin E. Cash, 35, 1200 block of South Bridgestone Road, Rockville. Booked 10:01 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
- Ontario M. Lowe, 32, Carlisle. Booked 10:15 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
- Justin D. Dawson, 46, 4400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Court order, out-of-county warrant and other (not Classified).
- Anthony D. Cork, 51, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Billy E. Seeley, 41, no address available. Booked 6:59 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Michael R. Bousman, 39, no address available. Booked 9:37 p.m. Burglary.
Monday
- Jessica Turner, 36, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Failure to appear.
- George M. Bays, 38, 2500 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
