Vigo County Jail Log: March 21, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Skyler Lamaster, 18, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Sexual battery and sexual misconduct with minor.
• John F. Aguirre, 20, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Nyla M. Strange, 46, 3200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Angela Y. Owens, 58, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Richard D. Stepp, 54, 22400 block of Thompson Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 9:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Arthur D. Collins, 34, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Saturday
• Christopher P. Stapert, 34, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Max C. Burchell, 20, 1300 block of East Rio Grande Road, Brazil. Booked 3:21 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; minor possession of alcohol; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Ricky J. Deverick, 42, 1900 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dana S. Laycock, 48, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Burglary.
• Donald A. Kearschner, 56, 3200 block of East River Road, Clay City. Booked 11:05 a.m. Pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Josiah K. Sibande, 26, 2200 block of Cruft Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dennis A. Deluca, 27, no address available. Booked 3:19 p.m. Escape from lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance and theft.
• Emily R. Dixon, 28, 8500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Elijah J. Johnson, 22, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Joshua Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and obstruction of traffic.
• Aaron L. Hires, 26, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Joseph W. Gosciniak, 44, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Derek J. Blann, 33, 1100 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Brazil. Booked 11:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Matthew L. Hutchinson, 27, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Arthur Johnson, 49, no address available. Booked 3:42 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Jonathan T. Murray, 25, 1500 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.