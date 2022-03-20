Vigo County Jail Log: March 20, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 7 and 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 7
• Michael G. Bedwell, 33, 100 block of West South Street, Rosedale. Booked 2:32 a.m. Criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).
• John R. North, 53, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. Domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis Hanger, 37, 300 block of Van Bibber Lake Estates, Greencastle. Booked 9:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jody A. Campbell, 45, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Stephen K. Bolin, 44, no address available. Booked 11:17 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Criminal conversion.
• James D. Auberry, 33, 700 block of Moon Road, Plainfield. Booked 4:30 p.m. Court order.
• Umba K. Maloba, 44, 900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Theft.
• John P. Ash, 58, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Driving without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Matthew W. Hunt, 35, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jeanette M. Reed, 55, 10 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bryan K. Cornelius Sr., 60, 2600 block of Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:42 p.m. Court order.
• Brian B. Heckmann, 31, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Court order.
• Kyle K. Meskimen, 26, 4200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and out-of-county warrant.
• Todd A. Snow, 54, 2300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Escape and invasion of privacy.
• Kathy J. Floyd, 37, 400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
March 8
• Gaden G. Cunningham, 20, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute,. Booked 12:02 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Seth M. Gerdink, 31, 100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Mark A. Stedman, 25, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Vernon E. Bracken, 28, 1100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; unlawful possession of a syringe; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; false or fictitious registration; disregarding automatic signal; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Shanna J. Collins, 25, 400 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bryan A. Bolin, 24, 300 block of Antioch Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kizito K. Nkundurwanda,24, 2600 block of Bow Court, South Bend. Booked 11:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lucas A. West, 36, 9200 block of Greencastle Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael Standridge, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 30, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Residential entry, false informing and assisting a criminal.
March 9
• Zachary Ingram, 33, 300 block of East Treeline Road, Portland. Booked 12:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Roy Muncie, 21, 10 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; resisting law enforcement; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terry L. Wilkie, 56, 2200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.