Vigo County Jail Log: March 2, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 18 and 19, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 18
• David B. Hamilton, 61, 1300 block of South Wild Rose, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Austin Fulford, 25, Roadway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Kaleb A. Bragg, 31, 10 block of Jefferson, Springfield, Mo. Booked 11:06 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 40, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Theft.
• William T. Donzero, 32, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Gary W. Mankin, 35, 1900 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Jonathan T. Murray, 26, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Michael O. Doss, 47, 6700 block of Parkwood, Rosedale. Booked 6:04 p.m. Court order.
• Dylan K. Ventura, 23, 4400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Felon in possession of firearm.
• Anna M. Brinson, 21, 4400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 19
• Tyrone Allen, 73, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darrin Lamont Purnell, 54, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Douglas M. Fulk, 42, 700 block of South Alabama Street, Brazil. Booked 8:02 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin E. Reedy, 33, 1100 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 a.m. Domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Isaac W. Fields, 28, 1400 block of Spencer Pike Road, Springville. Booked 11:28 a.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Robert D. Rooksberry, 31, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, domestic battery and battery.
• Peggy S. Smith, 60, 200 block of North 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Tony A. Elkins, 50, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Cortney M. Rooksberry, 29, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, no address available. Booked 5:35 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Dylan J. Gamble, 22, 1700 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Don W. Norris, 37, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Roudyjoe F. Beasley, 43, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Conversion.
• Paula M. Custer, 29, 10 block of South Walnut Street, Brazil. Booked 9:03 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 20
• Bryson M. Bones, 22, 2200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Braiden F. Clough, 18, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute Indiana. Booked 1:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; operating while intoxicated; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sydney C. Hines, 21, 200 block of East Colony Drive, Brazil. Booked 1:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Dakota Deckard, 22, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
• John D. Quillen, 32, 5300 block of West Jones Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, attempted murder, invasion of privacy, aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Timothy Dowers, 44, 100 block of South Fifth, Clinton. Booked 7:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.