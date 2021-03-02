Vigo County Jail Log: March 2, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Jamie L. Shepard, 45, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Michael C. Niccum, 57, 8300 block of Breedan Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Cody M. Lawson, 22, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert E. Richey, 39, 600 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Theft of a firearm and conversion.
• Shirley McCall, 68, 600 block of North Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:29 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jennifer R. Carter, 35, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica A. Barnes, 34, 200 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 11:05 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Stephen D. Wilson, 27, 100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melanie M. Wehr, 28, 2700 block of Noel Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
