The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
- Joshua L. Fields, 32, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to endangered adult.
- Temitope I. Adetayo, 18, 200 block of West Jarvis Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 11:20 a.m. Criminal mischief.
- Criss V. Nelson, 42, 2600 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
- Kenrick Martin, 37, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and resisting law enforcement.
- William Weaver, 24, no address available. Booked 8:37 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Brennan A. Overturf, 19, 900 block of Fleming Street, Hobart. Booked 10:23 a.m. Criminal mischief.
- Michael E. Rodriguez, 29, 200 block of West Elm, Westfield, Ill. Booked 11:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of stolen property.
- Jason A. Essex, 35, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Ariel A. Gonzalez, 42, 100 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Dina K. Compton, 53, 10 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
- James D. Garber, 22, 100 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Voyeurism and criminal mischief.
- Jeramie A. Vicars-Goings, 39, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Thomas A. Higginbotham, 39, 200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
- Denzel Jenkins, 28, 10 block of Folks Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (three counts).
- Dakota R. Miller, 19, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Criminal mischief.
- Jaymmon E. Warner, 19, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Friday
- Alicia M. Bendekovich, 49, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
- Breanna M. Whippo, 20, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:46 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon; theft; burglary of a dwelling; residential entry; false informing; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and failure to return to lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
- Joshua L. Orman, 38, no address available. Booked 3:17 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury, auto theft, false informing, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention and reckless driving.
- Nateara N. Laycock, 32, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Scott A. Leverenz, 48, 900 block of Matthews Street, Clinton. Booked 5:41 p.m. Stalking and intimidation.
- April C. Harris, 44, 10 block of south 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Christopher S. Critchlow, 42, 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
- Shane J. Johnson, 32, 2300 block of North Prairie, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
- Brandon Lott, 30, 41700 block of Amber Valley Avenue, Murrietta, Calif. Booked 9:14 p.m. Criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, parole violation and residential entry.
- Brian D. Rusk, 63, 200 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 9:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Rebekah J. Thomas, 35, 7400 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
- Keaera L. Blakely, 21, 2500 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
- Brian D. Bault, 35, 8600 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday
- Jaden A. Badger, 20, 4100 block of South Derby Drive, Bloomington. Booked 1:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
- Maxine F. Douglas, 23, 1100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Battery.
- Natalie S. Johnson, 57, 700 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
- David Kinley, 18, 10 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Chasity L. Rogers, 47, 5800 block of East Braddock Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Criminal mischief and battery.
- Christopher W. Sites, 47, 900 block of East Ridgeline Road, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 12:07 a.m. Forgery and out-of-county warrant.
- Jack A. Snapp, 51, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
