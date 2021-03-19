Vigo County Jail Log: March 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Kenni M. Dickens, 25, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Steven Simpkins, 32, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Martinsvile, Ill. Booked 6:56 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possessing paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua B. Harris, 39, 1700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Domestic battery (five counts), strangulation, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.
• Rhiannon N. Leek, 32, 2300 block of Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Trevor W. Bowlus, 23, 1100 block of East Garden Drive South, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
