Vigo County Jail Log: March 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Bryan K. Howard, 62, 1300 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Burglary.
• Nathan S. Shelton, 26, 400 block of East Isabell Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Paula K. Drake, 52, 100 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• William M. Brothers, 47, 2700 block of Hamstron Road, Portage. Booked 8:48 p.m. Possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• John P. Randall, 39, 10 block of South 74th Street, Belleville, Ill. Booked 9:07 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kristi K. Brosmer, 42, 2700 block of Hamstron Road, Portage. Booked 9:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Shawn M. Rutherford, 26, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Conversion.
• Charles A. Flater, 59, 2800 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffery L. Fields, 40, no address available. Booked 11:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 41, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Court order.
Thursday
• Austin B. Schwartz-Thrasher, 20, 3300 block of Hardscrabble Road, Spencer. Booked 12:45 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Logan M. Frets, 33, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Possession or use of legend drug or precursor; possession of a legend drug smoking device; and criminal trespass on scientific research facility, public utility facility, school property/bus or person.
• Michael E. Evans, 32, 1500 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason W. Todd, 35, 100 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of handgun without license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
