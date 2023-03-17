The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 14 and 15, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 14
Sidney D. Bolden, 55, 400 block of S. 16th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
Sandy M. Cartwright, 38, 600 block of S. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Possession of stolen property.
Richard C. Fields, 43, 2400 block of Thompson St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of N. Vandalia Pl., West Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Eric M. Matheny, 44, 600 block of S. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Possession of stolen property, theft and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Patrick Mitchell, 42, 400 block of S. Fifth St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Kristopher R. Ross, 43, 700 block of Rose Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Possession of look-a-like substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Janet N. Smith, 25, 1900 block of 23rd 1/2 Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Battery and neglect of a dependent.
Malachi J. Smith, 30, 1900 block of 25th 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Battery and neglect of a dependent.
Brandon Stegura, 32, 200 block of S. Broad St., Sullivan. Booked 5:26 p.m. Public intoxication.
Amber M. Whitmer, 41, no address available. Booked 10:46 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
March 15
Brett M. Britton, 21, 1800 block of S. Center St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Failure to appear.
Ivan L. Cartmel, 26, 14500 block of N. Cedar St., Carbon. Booked 9:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.
Jonathan Cox, 43, 2200 block of First Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Failure to appear (three counts) and escape from lawful detention.
Erica D. Demeyer, 46, 2400 block of Arleth St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Theft and conversion.
Buddy O. Ellinger Jr., 48, 1400 block of S. 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Court order.
Robert T. Evans, 54, 2200 block of Garfield Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 a.m. Battery.
Lindsey Freeman, 32, 1000 block of W. Trinity Ave., Clinton. Booked 3:45 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of stolen property.
Christopher A. Greenlee, 51, 4000 block of Ridgeview Dr., Anderson. Booked 2:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
Jacob L. Greggs, 42, 800 block of W. Main St., Farmersburg. Booked 11:54 p.m. Battery with bodily waste, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
Brittaney D. Head, 31, 2600 block of College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, hold for other agency, conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
Trenton J. Massutti, 18, 300 block of E. Washington St., Sullivan. Booked 1:18 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon.
Edward Morton, 69, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Putnamville. Booked 5:14 p.m. Court order.
Denielle R. Pharr, 35, no address available. Booked 6:16 p.m. Hold for another agency.
Dion M. Riley, 27, 1200 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Felon carrying a handgun and burglary.
Benjamin L. Stanton, 44, no address available. Booked 7:49 a.m. Failure to appear.
Nicole Warnock, 27, 1500 block of S. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.
William Weaver, 24, no address available. Booked 1:04 p.m. Battery, robbery, criminal trespass, theft, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
Zacharia J. Zills, 40, 1000 block of N. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Failure to appear.
