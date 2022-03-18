Vigo County Jail Log: March 17, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 5, 6 and 7, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 5
• Nikki L. Russell, 45, 3100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joseph J. Montgomery, 45, 600 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Douglas Poulter, 53, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Theft.
• Larry J. West, 37, 9000 block of East Indiana 246, Lewis. Booked 6:02 p.m. Court order.
• Tyrese D. McCullum, 23, 5800 block of Bywood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:09 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Julie R. Holvey, 40, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Residential entry.
• Noah J. Rollins, 23, 1900 block of 23½, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, domestic battery and kidnapping.
March 6
• Rush L. Shackelford, 41, 100 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Conversion.
• Marylinda K. Rogers, 47, 1900 block of East Lexington Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert A. Smith, 30, 10 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and escape from lawful detention.
• Justin A. Edmonson, 27, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Alexandria N. Stevens, 23, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Chad A. Vicars, 37, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Camron J. Wormser, 28, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. Criminal mischief, auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime.
• Michael S. Daugherty, 44, 400 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 a.m. Domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Bruce E. Chapman, 33, 1900 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Gayle N. Terrell, 34, 200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, battery and domestic battery.
March 7
• Michael G. Bedwell, 33, 100 block of West South Street, Rosedale. Booked 2:32 a.m. Criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
