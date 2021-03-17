Vigo County Jail Log: March 17, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Darion D. Wilson, 35, 1700 block of East Michigan, Evansville. Booked 5:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Brittany K. Sebastian, 33, 5600 block of East Newcomer Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jacob E. Gilbert, 28, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday
• Elisha D. Brown, 26, 1600 block of North 28th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 10 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts); manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Wilson, 34, 5500 block of West Old Highway 4, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Aggravated battery, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jillian H. Anderson, 18, 100 block of Westfield Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Krystl M. Beuder, 45, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bryan L. Boswell, 45, 10 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carolyn S. McKinney, 43, 3200 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Breeanna N. Head, 28, 800 block of North County Road 225 West, Brazil. Booked 11:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Wednesday
• Elmi A. Kenyan, 20, 10 block of Blakeley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kurt A. Carroll, 57, 1800 block of North 12 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Auto theft, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Clifford A. Simmons, 38, 200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Elizabeth A. Johnson, 48, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. False informing; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
