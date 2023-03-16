The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 13 and 14, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 13
- Dustin H. Baker, 36, no address available. Booked 7:47 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Jakita Brown, 35, 1900 block of 23rd 1/2 Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
- Robert T. Counterman, 29, 9500 block of S. U.S. Hwy 41, Rosedale. Booked 4:54 a.m. Public intoxication.
- Brayton R. Gilbert, 21, no address available. Booked 2 a.m. Conversion.
- Kaycee A. Harris, 25, 7900 block of Greenwood Ct., Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Battery (two counts).
- Thomas O. Haskins, 48, 200 block of W. Miller Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and battery.
- Ronald D. Hayne, 38, 2300 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Gavin Hunter, 23, 300 block of N. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
- Dillon J. Jackson, 30, 2400 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
- Chad A. Lafleur, 34, 4600 block of N. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
- Timothy L. Swafford, 46, 400 block of S. 16th St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Hold for another agency, driving while suspended and operating while suspended.
March 14
- Megan D. Frost, 34, 2300 block of N. 28th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- James E. Hoole, 34, 600 block of Linden St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Robert A. Morton, 45, 1000 block of Eighth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
- Justin L. Richardson, 30, 7600 block E. Devonald St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
- Travis J. Snowden, 32, 4700 block of N. Hendricks St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
