Vigo County Jail Log: March 16, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 4 and 5, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 4
• Chaun T. Hughes, 53, 2400 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Blake A. Ward, 29, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Billy E. Seeley, 40, no address available. Booked 1:43 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Justin A. Fellows, 36, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 p.m. Court order.
• Christopher M. Vines, 31, 2100 block of South 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Armani C. Gardner, 23, no address available. Booked 2:51 p.m. Revoke direct placement and criminal trespass.
• Richard A. Hoke, 34, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Stacey L. Hopton, 49, 4200 block of East Beulah, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
• John Dickson II, 43, 600 block of Bakeway, Indianapolis. Booked 6:02 p.m. Court order.
• James Krolik, 27, 300 block of East 14th Street, Clay City. Booked 6:11 p.m. Aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, battery committed with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of firearm.
• Aaron C. Skirvin, 36, 4300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Forgery.
• Weston C. Grimes, 23, 1800 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and issuance of handgun license.
• Phyllis M. Jenkins, 50, 300 block of North 15½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
• Jacob A. Sons, 42, 300 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
March 5
• Charles A. Cooper, 36, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawn T. Seymour, 48, 700 block of North Wells Street, Pampa, Texas. Booked 4:01 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Mark A. Rissler, 34, 200 block of East Blaine St, Brazil. Booked 6:10 a.m. Criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
