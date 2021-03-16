Vigo County Jail Log: March 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Darion D. Wilson, 35, 1700 block of East Michigan, Evansville. Booked 5:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Brittany K. Sebastian, 33, 5600 block of East Newcomer Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jacob E. Gilbert, 28, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday
• Elisha D. Brown, 26, 1600 block of North 28th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 10 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts); manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
