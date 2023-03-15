The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 11 and 12, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 11
- Tyler A. Bauer, 37, 300 block of S. 31st St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Hold for another agency, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Joshua M. Beasley, 25, 8900 block of N. Graham Pl., West Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Robert Harkness, 48, 1500 block of Fifth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Keeghan Levi Tetidrick, 33, 2200 block of Maple Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Hold for another agency, unlawful possession of a syringe, forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
- Reuben N. Wright, 40, Michigan City IDOC, Michigan City. Booked 1:24 p.m. Court order.
March 12
- Curtis L. Bass, 55, 900 block of Eighth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Cassidy N. Carlyle, 25, 3000 block of N. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Neglect of a dependent and compulsory school attendance for full term.
- Sa'Mya R. Fisher, 19, 600 block of W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, Mich. Booked 10:29 p.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
- David Flak, 37, 3300 block of Hayne Rd., Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.
- Christopher Jayden Guerrero, 19, 400 block of Foulkes Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Battery (two counts).
- Matthew B. Hensley, 28, 3300 block of N. 23rd St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Failure to appear.
- Ricky D. Higgins, 36, 3200 block of N. 30th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Sierra N. Jackson, 27, 2900 block of Thompson St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Travis A. Ley, 45, 1800 block of Ohio Blvd., Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief, conversion and false reporting.
- Shawn Hayden Petty, 46, 2900 block of Dean Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Theft, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- James B. Rich, 31, 2100 block of N. 20th St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 p.m. Intimidation, interfere in reporting, confinement and domestic battery.
- Gregory B. Sappenfield, 57, 3300 block of E. Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
