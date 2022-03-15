Vigo County Jail Log: March 15, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 2 and 3, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 2
• Brent A. Powers, 40, 5100 block of Taft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Disorderly conduct and assisting a criminal.
• William H. Millspaugh, 25, 700 block of East Main, Farmersburg. Booked 8:51 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
• Ashley L. Gayer, 38, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Battery against public safety official, intimidation, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and falser reporting.
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 34, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and false informing.
• Ernest E. Green, 45, 1200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lorrie A. McGee, 58, 2200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Amanda L. Reynolds, 42, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Matthew T. Engle, 26, 1600 block of South Engle Street, Farmersburg. Booked noon. Dealing in methamphetamine, leaving the scene of an accident, burglary of a dwelling, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and probation order violation.
• Shanah M. Howell, 38, 1100 block of Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts).
• Miguel A. Miller Jr., 31, 2200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. Battery against public safety official (two counts), theft and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Amber D. Shafer, 36, 1900 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Theft (two counts) and fraud (two counts).
• Edward L. Ridge, 56, 900 block of North 24th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, no address available. Booked 8:06 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and burglary.
• Seth M. Whitner, 29, 2500 block of West Cooper Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Aggravated battery.
• Michael J. Harris, 41, 200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
March 3
• Joshua W. Powers, 38, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Elizabeth A. Crowley, 57, 4500 block of East Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Battery.
• Ashley A. Ring, 36, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William R. Ghormley, 41, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Jeffrey A. Martin, 53, 4200 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dewayne H. Latham, 48, 1900 block of South 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher L. Demoss, 39, 500 block of Ohio Street, Bicknell. Booked 1:04 p.m. Court order.
• Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph P. Jones, 50, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
• Donald M. Riley, 30, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Court order.
• Jamont D. Beard, 34, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Michael McBroom, 37, 1700 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Tony D. Judy, 42, 6400 block of South Highland Avenue, Hillsdale. Booked 8:43 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer L. Renner, 33, 1200 block of North Jefferson, Montezuma. Booked 9:28 p.m. Parole violation.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 39, 2100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dilon R. Blaine, 22, 100 block of East McCampbell Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, escape from lawful detention, carrying a handgun without a license and obstruction of justice.
• Natalie Buchanan, 18, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and assisting a criminal.
• Joshua A. Smith, 39, 1700 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul C. Snow, 58, 7800 block of South Patton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kimberly L. Edmondson, 36, no address available. Booked 11:55 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
March 4
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Criminal trespass.
• Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 30, 400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Zachary J. Farrell, 29, 2600 block of Custer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Ravon W. Barnes, 27, 100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brittany L. Newnum, 34, 500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Robert T. Spillers, 24, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• David L. Bell, 33, 400 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 a.m. Burglary while armed with deadly weapon, escape from lawful detention and habitual offender.
• Sandie Page, 63, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
