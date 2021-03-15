Vigo County Jail Log: March 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Laura L. Wilson, 48, 300 block of Murphy Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 a.m. Bond revocation and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua T. Cox, 37, 400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Linton. Booked 9:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and unlawful possession of syringe.
• Jonathan L. Johnson, 25, 2400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 37, no address available. Booked 4:33 p.m. Arson.
• Joshua C. Fischer, 29, 1100 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Court order.
• Austin B. Kitchel, 35, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Court order.
• Wade Winston, 61, 1200 block of South Daniel Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Court order.
• Ashley N. Dawson, 32, 200 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James J. Ready, 40, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Residential entry, resisting law enforcement, domestic Battery and battery.
Saturday
• Jamariahn Gregory, 29, 100 block of South First, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Hunter T. Gibbs, 19, 700 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Phillip D. Litton, 68, 700 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Traveon Washington, 20, 2300 block of Stonecreek Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 a.m. Theft; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joseph P. Jones, 49, 700 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Carl V. Taylor, 36, 1300 block of Chesterfield Court, Greenwood. Booked 5:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Jean A. Somers, 63, 5900 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bryson R. Kohler, 22, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ronetta Pilant, 39, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Leonard Fields, 20, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Prairieton. Booked 11:44 p.m. Intimidation and criminal mischief.
Sunday
• Davonta L. Coleman, 26, 6600 block of Vandre Avenue, Louisville, Ky. Booked 12:53 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon (two counts) and theft of a firearm.
• Shawn A. Ellington, 57, 900 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Nicholas J. Shelton, 42, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.
• Kayla J. Church, 29, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Battery.
• Robin M. Arndell, 38, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and battery with bodily injury.
• Kaylee M. Long, 19, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Lindsay C. Chatman, 37, 2500 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
