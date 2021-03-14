Vigo County Jail Log: March 14, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Donald A. Fellows, 52, 3200 block of South Wells Street, Mecca. Booked 12:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Steven G. Fortner, 48, 400 block of Fourth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 12:51 p.m. Burglary.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 29, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
• Paul E. Hoopingarner, 59, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Child exploitation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis Littleton, 48, 200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Timmie L. Fields, 19, 2100 block of West Lombardi, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Brandy M. Clifton, 37, 1800 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, domestic battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Moses Mang, 19, 7300 block of Mcfarland Road, Indianapolis. Booked 8:38 p.m. Reckless driving and operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 28, 800 block of Springhill Dr, Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine (three counts).
Friday
• Shannon L. Cummins, 43, 10 block of Linwood, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cassie L. Bunch, 19, 100 block of West Barnes Road, Rosedale. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Marlon Caulton, 62, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carlton Goodwin, 58, 0000 block of Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Oregon Church, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
