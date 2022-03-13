Vigo County Jail Log: March 13, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 28, and March 1 and 2, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 28
• Katlyn Gruce, 22, 1100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ian Q. Bolin, 30, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.
• Johnathon W. Roy, 21, 5500 block of Cactus Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building and pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Robert A. Ellington, 32, 6200 block of Cooper Pointe Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:13 p.m. Dealing in marijuana.
• Shelby N. Deweese, 29, 1200 block of East State Road, Brazil. Booked 3:54 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Breanna M. Hancock, 24, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Possessing paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and false reporting.
• Rebecca Koslow, 30, 900 block of Teal Place, Saint John. Booked 7:51 p.m. Manufacturing conterfeited substances.
• Aaron D. McDaniel, 28, 1200 block of Soverign Lane, Fisher. Booked 8:09 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Lashawan M. Tompkins, 21, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Conversion.
• Cameron R. Weir, 18, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. possession of handgun without license; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Samantha L. Tucker, 31, 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.
March 1
• Trevor F. Fuson, 30, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Charles A. Compton, 56, 900 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, conversion and intimidation.
• Randy L. Reedy, 43, 100 block of North Fruitridge Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Harold L. Rowe, 55, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Lauren S. Evans, 26, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Court order.
• Trey A. Blaine, 25, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Court order.
• Russell L. Kindred, 32, 700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Robert W. Robinson, 37, 100 block of West Heap Street, Farmersburg. Booked 1:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Julie R. Holvey, 40, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Zachary A. Moore, 33, 1300 block of South Garden, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
• Amber B. Compton, 34, 5900 block of Concannon Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, writ of attachment for the body of a person and conversion.
• Richard Nixon, 45, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Jalin J. Hulett, 18, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Theft, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
March 2
• Jason K. Yelton, 40, 300 block of Western Avenue, Alton, Ill. Booked 12:14 a.m. Identity deception, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alonzo T. Higginbotham, 46, no address available. Booked 1:18 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Johnny R. Warnock, 25, 5000 block of North Creal Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and out-of-county warrant.
• Wade L. Walker, 22, 600 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Residential entry and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Bobby L. Seeley, 40, 500 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
