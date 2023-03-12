The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 10 and 11, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 10
- Dillon J. Jackson, 30, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Criminal mischief, theft from motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
- James A. Fields, 34, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Court order.
- Jimmy L. Parish, 40, 4400 block of South Sioux Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Court order.
- Travis M. Mize, 33, 2700 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.
- Donald E. Rutledge, 47, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Rita Hopson, 49, 3100 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Dustin Hall, 37, 300 block of Woodsmall Drive, Terre haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Failure to appear, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Kelsey N. Bennett, 20, 100 block of East County Road, Sullivan. Booked 4:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Shelby J. Whitmore, 49, 10 block of Gardendale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
- Dustin P. Williams, 33, 1200 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Dion M. Riley, 27, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
- Sean N. Rutherford, 23, 700 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Carol S. Saiter, 47, 100 block of Huntington Drive, Bloomington. Booked 8:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Brandi Bennett, 29, 200 block of 23½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Small claims.
- Dejarius J. Caldwell, 25, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Molly M. McConnell, 32, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- David I. Pickens, 62, 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Timothy J. Bradley, 24, no address available. Booked 11:26 p.m. Failure to appear.
March 11
- Emily S. Schwenzer, 47, 3300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Christopher M. Compton, 18, 700 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Aggravated battery.
- Brayden Jones, 20, 10 block of North 11th Street, Clinton. Booked 3:38 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
- Kyjuan L. Beville, 21, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Samuel J. Smith, 28, 300 block of West Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Auto theft.
- Christopher L. Butler, 36, no address available. Booked 4:04 a.m. Failure to appear, failure to appear on felony charge, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
- Kaylee A. Phillips, 22, 400 block of South Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Tyler A. Mershon, 22, 10 block of East Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Thomas W. Floyd, 58, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Elizabeth A. Johnson, 51, 2100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
