Vigo County Jail Log: March 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Preston M. Drury, 29, 400 block of South Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Theft, burglary of a dwelling and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Gage R. Joy, 21, 200 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry (two counts), theft, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Pauline M. Torres, 38, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Conversion.
• Marvin D. Green, 34, 1500 block of South Seventh St, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Carrie A. Pohlman, 37, 10 block of Pear Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Wednesday
• Christopher A. Forker, 42, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Robin M. Arndell, 38, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Frank L. Murr, 47, 100 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
• Kenneth A. Parks, 48, 10 block of West Lakshore Drive, Carolton, Ga. Booked 10:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Abigale L. Lowe, 25, 10 block of South Main, Rosedale. Booked 10:49 a.m. Court order, operating with expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dustin J. Harrison, 33, 5500 block of Casey Way, Indianapolis. Booked 1:05 p.m. Failure to return to lawful detention and dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Janeen M. Pastrick, 37, 100 block of South Crowder, Sullivan. Booked 3:04 p.m. Robbery.
• Kevin D. Dandridge, 30, 1900 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and dealing in marijuana.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
• Daldib T. Singh, 29, 2300 block of North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, Calif. Booked 5:02 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan M. Cree, 37, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jamie L. Marter, 27, 1800 block of North 26th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 20, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and minor possession of alcohol.
Thursday
• Ryan L. Stratton, 27, 400 block of South 29th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Debra A. Ferris, 38, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 27, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Residential entry.
• Michael E. Wilson, 29, 600 block of Barn Street, Clinton. Booked 3:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
