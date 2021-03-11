The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday through Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Carol S. Gossman, 50, 2300 block North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, driving without ever obtaining a license, driving while suspended with prior conviction.
• Terry Lee Grady, 55, 600 block Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• David W. Pegg, 40, 10400 block Robertson Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior suspension.
Monday
• Test Testico, 26, homeless, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Derek J. Harlan, 29, 2000 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief with damage, and residential entry.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 28, 2400 block Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, battery with deadly weapon, criminal mischief with damage, and residential entry.
• Keon D. Primus, 32, homeless, unknown Indiana town. Booked 6:16 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Ronald L. Reik, 60, 600 block Walnut Street, Brazil. Booked 8:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
• Montoya S. Rhodes, 46, 600 block Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Theft, intimidation, battery with bodily waste.
• Chad Gaines, 29, homeless, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Elijah R. Peoples, 25, 3300 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and battery against a public safety official.
Tuesday
• Christopher E. French, 32, 1000 block North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Logan Willing, 18, 4300 block Sequoia Court, Greenwood. Booked 4:40 a.m. Driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
