The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
- Reuban L. Strong, 35, 10 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Probation violation.
- Nichelle Green, 52, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Criminal trespass and auto theft.
- Thomas R. Beauchman, 28, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
- David A. Siegel, 37, 8100 block of East Old Fort Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Possession of child pornography and child solicitation.
Friday
- Destiny M. Baugh, 19, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Anthony R. D'Angelo, 28, 2200 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 a.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
