The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
- Rickey E. Church, 41, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 a.m. Battery against public safety official and strangulation.
- Guy A. Switzer, 31, 600 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 a.m. Unlawful carrying of a handgun.
- Maurice D. Sutton, 26, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction.
- Michael A. Smith, 36, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
- Joshua D. Gillum, 28, 2200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Nicholas A. Jayzengton, 22, 10 block of Douglas Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Joseph Turner, 29, no address available. Booked 5:11 p.m. Possession of a syringe and out-of-county warrant.
- Christopher L. Collins, 45, 9500 block of Price Street, Knightsville. Booked 6:28 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal recklessness.
- Lance A. Lewis, 59, 2400 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Intimidation.
- Kenneth L. McGee, 50, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Sarah J. Valandingham, 48, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. False informing, failure to appear on felony charge (two counts) and escape from lawful detention.
Wednesday
- Kyle D. Akers, 48, 900 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Escape.
- Dominic Halbert, 25, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
